THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West continues to dig himself in a deeper hole and is being cancelled and dropped by brands. Next up, Eva and Lore’l talk their celebrity crushes growing up and if they have met them. Plus. there’s a shocking allegation of a woman going to get a BBL and came back with a kidney missing. Find out what happened.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Get your last-minute Halloween outfits! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Kancelled Kanye’ | Episode 91 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com