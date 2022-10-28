LeBron James No Longer A Cowboys Fan Over Team’s Stance On National Anthem Protests

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The King has changed his allegiances.

For as long as he’s been in the public eye, LeBron James‘ favorite NFL team has been the Dallas Cowboys, despite being an Ohio native. But now things have changed because of the Texas team’s stance on its players exercising their freedom of speech and kneeling for the national anthem.

According to Bron, all players on the Cowboys must stand during the national anthem. He expressed his disappointment while on Instagram live with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter.

“Nah, man, I had to sit put on the Cowboys, man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling,” James said during the live stream. “…The organization was like, ‘if do that around here, you won’t ever play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

With his fandom now in the open market, he decided to make a logical decision and is now “all in” on his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. However, he didn’t sound too ecstatic about the decision on IG Live. That could be because the team’s quarterback Deshaun Watson is embroiled in legal troubles after over 20 female massage therapists accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Watson received a $5 million fine from the NFL, must undergo evaluation by behavioral exports, and is suspended for 11 games. His absence from the team has the Browns fighting a 2-5 record, with Jacoby Brissett handling quarterback duties.

James’ Instagram Live with Carter wasn’t impromptu; he announced that his athlete-focused show “The Shop” would be featured on the November 17 Thursday Night Football broadcast where the Tennessee Titans will take on the Green Bay Packers.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” Amina Hussein, Prime Video Sports head of talent, said in a statement.

