Meta Quest 2 Has You Covered With Spooky Content For Halloween Weekend

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meta Quest 2, the premier VR headset on the market, is all about providing gaming and lifestyle experiences for everyone to enjoy. As we enter into Halloween this weekend, Meta Quest has a number of cool content offerings and experiences just in time for the Spooky Season!

Halloween falls on a Monday this year so we expect this weekend to be all about dressing up, having a good time, and spending time with your pals. Of course, we can’t forget that droves of delicious Halloween candy will be on deck but for those of us who want a little something different, check out what Meta Quest has going on.

You can hop over to the Oculus blog here to see what’s going on but we’ll add some of the content offerings below:

Crypt TV’s Man Vs Monster – Always On

October 28, 2022

It’s a struggle as old as time… Will man or monster come out on top? A marathon of short films from Crypt TV featuring Fright Night, Dread, and more.

Crypt TV’s Campfire Nightmares – Always On

October 29, 2022

Gather close around the campfire for scary stories you don’t want to be alone for… A marathon of short films from Crypt TV featuring Camp Monster, Dream Screechers, and more.

Crypt TV’s Freaky Fairytales – Always On

October 30, 2022

You might think you know the legends of Rapunzel, Geppetto, and other fairytales, but the real stories are much, much darker… Enjoy a marathon of short films from Crypt TV featuring Rapunzel, Mistress of Bones, and more.

Crypt TV’s Monsters In The Closet – Always On

October 31, 2022

When the lights go out, everything that haunts you comes out to play. Don’t look under the bed. Catch this marathon of short films from Crypt TV featuring The Thing in the Apartment, Look-See, and more.

Beyond the “Always On” content you see above, there are a couple of timed live concert events, including three-sister Rock band The Warning performing in the Meta Horizon World section today (Oct. 28) at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET in conjunction with TIDAL. In addition, the KRYPT & KREEP Halloween Concert kicks off on Halloween (Oct. 31) at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET via Meta Horizon Worlds.

Be sure to visit the blog to see the full slate of all the spooky season content from the Meta Quest team.

—

Photo: Meta Quest

Meta Quest 2 Has You Covered With Spooky Content For Halloween Weekend was originally published on cassiuslife.com