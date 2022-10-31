EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Letitia Wright Talks Missing Her Big Brother Chadwick Boseman

Outside of the slate of new Avenger films, no film is more highly-anticipated by Marvel movie fans than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All eyes are on the movie’s cast, especially Letitia Wright, who played the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa’s tech-savvy sister Princess Shuri and how they will be able to carry the film without Boseman.

The follow-up to 2018’s immensely popular Black Panther hit a massive speed bump following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Director Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to rework the film and rewrite a script for a movie that initially highlighted T’Challa and how he would deal with Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Coogler revealed he almost quit directing because of the passing of Boseman, whom he also considered a close friend.

Boseman’s passing also affected the movie’s cast, who now had to carry a film without its titular hero. Letitia Wright’s journey through the film’s production also wasn’t smooth.

Wright, which many websites and outlets reported, was the next up to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, faced rumors of her onset behavior, and was injured during filming on top of not having Boseman by her side.

In Black Panther, T’Challa served as Shuri’s bridge to Wakanda’s ancestral practices while having a strong appreciation for her love of science and continuing to make the fictional African nation one of the mouse technologically advanced countries in the world.

Letitia Wright Reveals It Was Difficult Moving On Without Chadwick Boseman

Speaking exclusively with Cassius Life, Wright talked about the elephant in the room, Boseman’s glaring absence, and how she continued to push on through filming without her “big brother” there.

“It was incredibly difficult, as you can imagine. Being a part of Black Panther wasn’t just about me booking a role,” Wright begins.

“It was about me representing a character that had a deep love for her big brother. That was one of the most important relationships in the first film.”

“I was very, very confident that he would be my big brother from the moment I met him. Sipping on his smoothie, looking at me up and down, sizing me up, “I was like, you finna be my big brother.”

“We just fell in love with each other. Going onto this new project without him is incredibly difficult, and I knew that would be incredibly difficult for Shuri as well because you saw the love that Shuri had for her brother because that was the love we had for each other off set. So difficult, difficult.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already receiving high praise, and we can also confirm Ryan Coogler and the cast did an exceptional job with the film.

The movie arrives exclusively in theaters on November 11.

Photos: Getty Images/ Marvel Studios

