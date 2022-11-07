Nikki Haley Goes Full Racist, Says Sen. Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, threw a racist jab toward Sen. Raphael Warnock during a rally for senatorial hopeful Herschel Walker. During a portion of her speech, the child of Indian Punjabi Sikh parents said that Warnock should be deported while speaking about legal immigrants in America.

The Hill reports that Nikki Haley, 50, attended a rally for Herschel Walker, the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia over the weekend.

From The Hill:

“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.”

Haley is on the stump tour track for other Republican Party candidates, but the race for the Georgia seat is perhaps one of the tightest currently happening in the nation. According to poll data, Warnock is just ahead of Walker despite the former NFL player’s public image implosion of late.

GOP members are rallying strongly behind Walker despite the explosive claims made while Warnock has largely kept the focus on the issues important to state voters. Warnock has made the requisite jabs toward his opponent but hasn’t gone into mudslinging mode as much as he potentially could.

Election Day is tomorrow (Nov. 8). For those who need more information on the electoral process in their respective states, please click here.

