Chloe Bailey Seves Face In A Platinum Blonde Wig

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again earlier today when she served face and body in a platinum blonde wig that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented songstress showed off her effortless beauty once again when she served face and body for the impromtu IG Photo shoot. For the sexy post, the beauty posed topless and only rocked a platinum blonde, sleek and straight wig with a spikey bang that framed her face. Her face was full on glam with dramatic eyeliner, eye lashes and a nude glossy lip to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

"(…my halloween wig yall ) you can have this for the night or for your life" the star simply captioned the sexy look.

The starlet’s millions of Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!” Yes, she is! Go off, Chloe! What do you think about this sexy look and new blonde hairstyle? Looks like she nailed it per usual!

