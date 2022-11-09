Meek Mill Accidentally Tripped Ref During Philadelphia 76ers Game

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Meek Mill is often in the news these days for reasons outside of music and this instance is no different. The Philadelphia rapper was taking in his hometown NBA team and accidentally tripped up a referee in the process.

Meek Mill, 35, was at the Wells Fargo Center, the home court of the Philadelphia 76ers, and sat courtside as a young boss such as himself should. During the game between the Sixers and the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday night (Nov. 7). In the second quarter, Meek, not a short man by any measure, was stretching out his legs when the ref misjudged the rapper’s leg length and fell over.

Bleacher Report tweeted out a video of the moment, which Meek Mill retweeted with a quote featuring a past collaborator’s rhymes in the caption that serves as the official apology.

“Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol,” Meek tweeted, which points to Jay-Z’s lyrics from the hit “Empire State Of Mind” track. “I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho [crying face emojis].”

Check out the video and Meek Mill’s tweet below.

