Marsai Martin looks stunning in red! The 18-year-old Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest look from the Savage x Fenty fashion show and she is all glammed up and fabulous!
Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all-red Sebastian Gunawan two piece look. Styled by Bryon Javar, the ensemble looked like something out of a fairytale as it featured a mini skirt a matching blazer which the beauty paired with a crop top to show off her figure. The actress wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added gold accessories to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip and deep eyeshadow to make the look pop.
The teenage beauty showed off a few stunning looks from the glamourous red carpet shoot on Bryon’s Instagram, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @savagexfenty show carpet! #StyledByJavar
Look: @sebastiangunawanofficial
Shoes: @stuartweitzman ” Check it out below.
Don’t miss…
Marsai Martin Serves Full Face And Confidence In Latest Social Media Pics
Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere
Marsai Martin Is Radiant In Sebastian Gunawan Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com