Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!
In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy. For her look, she donned a killer designer ensemble that featured a sparkly short set and matching trench coat. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a matching pair os silver boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her black locs in a big, fluffy curls that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.
Monica Is Glistening In Her Latest Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com