Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in New York to celebrate Burberry’s new capsule launch with Nordstrom. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore a black and white ensemble from the designer brand which she paired with a black trench coat. She accessorized her look with orange frame sunnies, a black tie and minimal jewelry including diamond stud earrings in her ears.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked down bob and strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Taking to the platform, the entrepreneur shared an IG Photo carousel of her fashionable look where she captioned the photo set, “Celebrated the bomb new Burberry capsule launch with New Concepts @nordstrom last night ”

Check out the fashionable look below.

At this point, Lori Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest Burberry designer look for the brand’s capsule reveal show? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine