Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter Of Support From Tamika Mallory, Maxine Waters And More Condemning Violence Against Black Women

Megan Thee Stallion has received an outpour of support from some prominent figures in the Black community as the star continues to face criticism about the validity of her 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

On Thursday, The Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium published an emotional open letter showering the Houston femcee with support in response to Drake’s controversial song, in which he poked fun at the Grammy-award-winning rapper’s shooting.

“We salute you for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn’t have had to do so at all,” the lengthy letter read, according to ABC News. “We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.“

California Rep. Maxine Waters, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, and social justice activist Tamika Mallory were some of the prominent community leaders that teamed up with the organization to write the letter.

Drake is facing criticism for his new song “Circo Loco”

Last week, Drake released a track called “Circo Loco,” which appears on his 21 Savage-assisted album Her Loss. In the song, the rapper seemingly suggests that Megan lied about her alleged shooting assault by Lanez.

“This b—- lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” the Hip-Hop titan raps in the song. Drake has faced criticism about the tune since the album’s release.

Further along in the emotional letter, supporters praised Megan for standing up for herself and other Black women victimized by assault and violence. In September, the Houston native launched a website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,”–which offers mental health and domestic violence resources to people in need.

“You’re a special kind of talent and a special kind of person; the place you hold in your fans’ hearts is a testament to that,” the letter added. “As you’ve risen to the top, you’ve also had to endure a lot of obstacles along the way. In the face of triumph and tragedy alike, you always keep your head held high, maintain your poise, and push forward.”

In August, the Hip-Hop star’s Pete and Thomas Foundation partnered with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium “to launch their inaugural Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour –“a mini-festival-like experience” — that featured free outdoor workshops and events surrounding various areas, including mental health, wellness, beauty, dream-building, and entrepreneurship,” ABC News noted.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Petersen, was charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with one felony count for allegedly assaulting Megan after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Last month, the 30-year-old rapper was ordered to remain on house arrest until the start of his trial. Lanez and Megan will face off in court on Nov. 28.

