Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out on the Soul Train Awards red carpet rocking a sparkly purple look that we absolutely love!
Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “ain’t nobody stepping to her” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!! she is THE ONE never the TWO ”
We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! What do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble for the annual awards show? Did she nail it?
Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com