Ronnie Fieg Makes History As New York Knicks Creative Director

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The New York Knicks are getting a facelift.

While the squad is 6-7 on the year, they’re about to look a lot better during the rest of the season, thanks to Ronnie Fieg getting named the team’s first-ever creative director.

Fieg has had a longstanding relationship with the team, including a collaborative collection with the Knicks that was modeled center court at MSG by legendary Harlem conglomerate The Diplomats.

The designing of the City Edition uniform back in 2020 was the birth of the idea, as Knicks brass wondered what else Fieg could bring to the team creatively, as well as a growing relationship with the team’s staff.

“The opportunity came about a few seasons into designing the City Edition uniforms and the growing relationship between myself and their marketing team,” Fieg said in a press release. “I think they saw the passion I have for the team and wanted to evolve what we’ve been doing with Kith into something more. Long conversations about what the Knicks mean to the League and to the world helped shape the opportunity to really do some special things.”

We may only be at the beginning of the partnership, but the Knicks have already hosted a Kith light at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11, a trio of Asics silhouettes done up in Knicks colors, and a third collection of the Kith for Knicks 2022 Collection.

David Hopkinson, president and CCO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, spoke similarly of how the organization became fond of Fieg’s talents.

“When Ronnie created his first Knicks City Edition Uniform during the 2020-21 season, the organization knew we had something special, and each year’s design has been more innovative than the last. We are honored to have him join the Knicks as Creative Director,” said Hopkinson. “Ronnie’s position will help provide a distinctive look and feel across marketing, content and merchandise initiatives. Given Ronnie’s life-long Knicks fandom, creative vision, and New York City roots, we are extremely excited for our continued and expanded collaboration.”

Kith stayed true to its New York roots and celebrated the announcement with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon standing at center court for a freestyle.

Shop the latest Kith x Knicks collection here.

Ronnie Fieg Makes History As New York Knicks Creative Director was originally published on cassiuslife.com