A Cinderella Story: Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella In Upcoming Descendants Film

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, and model Brandy is returning to a role that we all know and love! The 43 year-old will put her glass slippers back on and reprise her role as Cinderella. The first time she played the role, it was in the 1997 Disney movie Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This time, she will play the character in the upcoming Disney+ film The Pocketwatch.

“The Pocketwatch” is the latest movie in the Descendants franchise, which is a musical about the children of famous Disney fairy-tale characters. The film will star Kylie Cantrall as Red, the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts and Mia Baker as Chloe, the cheerful but naive daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. The two cross paths at a momentous celebration in the kingdom of Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Additional cast members include Rita Ora (who will play the Queen of Hearts), China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of sea witch Ursula; Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Ulyana; Ruby Rose Turner Bridget, the younger version of the Queen of Hearts; Morgan Dudley as Ella, the younger version of Cinderella; Joshua Colley as Ulyana’s sycophant Hook; and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother.

The Dan Frey and Russell Sommer written film was directed by Jennifer Phang. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh served as executive producers with Zhang co-executive producing.

Are you excited to see Brandy back in her most famous role? Share your thoughts in the comments!

A Cinderella Story: Brandy To Reprise Her Role As Cinderella In Upcoming Descendants Film was originally published on globalgrind.com