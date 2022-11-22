Love Is Dead: Devin Booker & Kendall Jenner Quietly Went Their Separate Ways Last Month

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Another celebrity couple has bitten the dust. PEOPLE confirms Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and reality star/model Kendall Jenner are no longer an item.

According to the publication, the couple put their relationship on ice last month “due to their demanding jobs.”

Per PEOPLE:

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it’s his involvement with the NBA.

Another source adds, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

PEOPLE also reports Booker and Jenner’s split was mutual and a product of “timing,” but they do plan on staying in touch.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been romantically linked to each other since 2020 and made it official on Valentine’s Day 2021 with an Instagram post.

This is not the first time Booker and Jenner split. Entertainment Tonight and E! News reported that the couple ended their two-year romantic relationship in June.

Jenner put those rumors to bed when she shared in her Instagram Stories a date night between the couple that involved ziplining and axe-throwing.

Welp.

Devin Booker Championship Season Loading?

Now that Booker and Jenner are no longer dating, they can focus on their careers. This means the dreaded Kardashian/Jenner curse is no longer floating around Devin Booker, so there is an NBA Championship in his future.

Jenner can now put her time back into her modeling career, working on The Kardashians, where we are sure the breakup will make it into an episode, and her 818 tequila company.

We don’t expect Jenner to be single for too long. There is another NBA player just waiting in the wings to scoop her up.

