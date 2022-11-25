Cardi B Got Cozy In Chanel Over Thanksgiving

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B got cozy in Chanel recently over Thanksgiving when she posted a fun Instagram video of herself and her daughter, Kulture Kiari, modeling off their designer looks in the mirror.

For this look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy black Chanel featuring a black Chanel short sleeved t-shirt and matching black Chanel leggings. Cardi’s mini me and eldest daughter with Migos’ rapper Offest matched her mama’s fly and rocked a green sweater and matching pleated skirt. The fashionable mother and daughter duo served style and fashion goals as they dance and showed off their looks in the mirror on Thanksgiving day.

Cardi and her fashionable toddler daughter sure do know a thing about style and they’re always giving us killer holiday looks! The rapper also recently shared photos from her family’s Halloween from earlier this year where they all dressed as comic book characters, and it’s safe to say that they understood the assignment. Check out the late Halloween post below.

Is anyone else obsessed with Cardi B’s style like we are?

