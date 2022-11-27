Xscape Shines In La Roxx Looks During Soul Train Awards Performance

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The ladies of Xscape were honored with the Lady of Soul award during last night’s airing of the 2022 Soul Train Awards and completely tore the house down with a stellar performance of their melody of hits that we’re still swooning over!

While we can’t stop thinking about how these ladies still own the stage after decades in the game, we’re can’t help but have style envy over how great each of the ladies while hitting the stage for the big performance.

For their performance, each of the ladies performed in custom gold looks from La Roxx. They paired the lavish looks with Jennifer Le x A-Morir boots and shined with their lavish style. As for their hair, each of the ladies donned looks that complemented their personal style ranging from big curls, braids, and blunt bobs with side parts.

The legendary group shared an Instagram Reel from their amazing performance where their style, elegance and grace were on full display. Check out a snippet of their performance and their fashionable style below.

The group also shared a Reel of the ladies modeling their gold looks to perfection following their major performance as they showed off the looks from all angles. Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look on the ladies and can’t get enough! What do you think about their performance style?

