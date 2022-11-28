The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara knows how to use social media to her advantage. The singer, fashion designer, and OAM skincare founder took to Instagram to give a step-by-step tutorial on the best way to use her products, and we couldn’t help but chuckle.

In the video, the mother of three stood alongside celebrity makeup artist Yolanda Frederick clad in black t-shirts, towels wrapped around their heads, and flawless, fresh faces.

“Let’s make something cute,” Ciara mouths to the VoiceOver. “After your first step, you gon do like this,” she says as the ladies rub cleanser on their faces. “then you gonna do like that,” she continues as the ladies put toner on their faces. The tutorial continues with more “this and that” instructions. It eventually transitions into Ciara and Yolanda dressed in all black with a gorgeous beauty beat and their hair styled to perfection.

“Do like dis and you get dis @oamskin

#thatoammakethattmakeuphit! #Besties,” the singer captioned her reel.

Ciara’s fresh, clear skin is likely the best marketing strategy. The 37-year-old entertainer and entrepreneur looks as good as she did in her 20s. The Instagram videos of her using OAM products make us want to run to the website and stock up on products. Talk about perfect skin!

What do you think? Have you tried OAM Skincare?

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

Ciara Launches OAM Skincare

Ciara Enters The Beauty Chat With New Skincare Brand Launching In September

TRIED IT: The On A Mission Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer Is The Real Deal

Ciara Shares A Hilarious Tutorial Featuring OAM Skincare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com