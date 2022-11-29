Shaunie And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Back in May, Shaunie O’Neal and her hubby Keion Henderson tied the knot on the stunning island of Anguilla. Now, the newlyweds will be giving fans an in-depth look into their romantic love story with an exciting three-part VH1 special. The first episode aired on Nov. 28.

“We got married in Anguilla, and of course, everybody wasn’t able to be there,” Shaunie told BET of her and Henderson’s short mini-film Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’. “It was a way for us to share our journey with so many people that weren’t able to physically be there. The fact that we were able to do it genuinely without a storyline or a storyboard was amazing.”

Shaunie and Henderson began dating in February 2020 after they were introduced to one another through a mutual friend. The former Basketball Wives star kept her romance quiet with the gospel singer until he proposed to her in November of last year. Initially, both of the lovebirds were hesitant to let cameras in on their sacred nuptials, but the pair later agreed that filming their wedding was the best way to let fans in on their journey to the altar.

“I had so many people that wanted to come—the entire church felt like they should be invited,” Keion explained. “We picked a place that matches our rhythm and just fits the heartbeat of our soul. The people in Anguilla are amazing! We spent a few hours there scoping the place out and looked at each other and said ‘let’s retire here.’”

Shaunie echoed a similar sentiment about Anguilla, stating: “It’s just a community of people that love that island so much that they love people coming there and experiencing it. You just become this family. From the airport to the resort, your family—and they make you feel that way. It’s home away from home.”

On Monday, Shaunie took to Instagram with a few stunning photos from her incredible wedding ceremony in Anguilla. One photo captured her strutting down the aisle with Henderson in a breathtaking champagne-colored wedding gown that featured floral detailing and a long white train. Henderson donned a bright white suit in the photos.

Fans will get to see more exciting behind-the-scenes footage of Shaunie and her hubby’s wedding on Dec. 5 when the second part of Shaunie & Keion’s Destination ‘I Do’ airs on VH1. Make sure to tune in at 9/8c.

Shaunie And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special was originally published on hellobeautiful.com