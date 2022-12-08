Check Out The Action-Packed Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘STAR WARS: The Bad Batch’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week (December 7), Disney+ released the trailer for season 2 of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. Check out the trailer below!

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” “Star Wars: Visions”) and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4, 2023, with the first two episodes.

List of episodes and airdates:

Jan. 4 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

Jan. 11 — Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

Jan. 18 — Episode 204 “Faster”

Jan. 25 — Episode 205 “Entombed”

Feb. 1 — Episode 206 “Tribe”

Feb. 8 — Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Feb. 15 — Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Feb. 22 — Episode 210 “Retrieval”

March 1 — Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

March 8 — Episode 212 “The Outpost”

March 15 — Episode 213 “Pabu”

March 22 — Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

March 29 — Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99”

How’s the trailer looking? Share your thoughts in the comment!

