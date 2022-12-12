Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 North American Tour With Ludacris

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to get those coins in order as Janet Jackson has announced that she is going on tour next spring!

The legend took to Instagram Monday morning (Dec. 12) to make the announcement. “I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again,” said the singer with a smile, noting that the name of the outing is Together Again. “I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you,” she added.

In addition, Ludacris will be her opening act. She also confirmed that she’s back in the studio and will be releasing new music. However, she didn’t reveal any additional details on when to expect drops or titles

The “Together Again” tour will kick-off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and will end on June 21 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets will go on presale starting tomorrow, Dec. 13 at 11 AM local time. General sale tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 16.

There will be a stop in Baltimore on May 13! Venue information hasn’t been released yet.

Janet Jackson 2023 Together Again tour dates:

April 14 — Hollywood, FL

April 19 — Orlando, FL

April 21 — Savannah, GA

April 22 — Birmingham, AL

April 25 — Columbia, SC

April 27 — Atlanta, GA

April 29 — Memphis, TN

April 30 — St. Louis, MO

May 2 — Kansas City, MO

May 4 — Nashville, TN

May 6 — Bristow, VA

May 9 — New York, NY

May 12 — Charlotte, NC

May 13 — Baltimore, MD

May 14 — Virginia Beach, VA

May 19 — Mansfield, MA

May 20 — Atlantic City, NJ

May 23 — Toronto, ON

May 24 — Detroit, MI

May 26 — Noblesville, IN

May 27 — Tinley Park, IL

May 28 — Milwaukee, WI

May 30 — St. Paul, MN

June 2 — Dallas, TX

June 3 — Houston, TX

June 4 — Austin, TX

June 7 — Phoenix, AZ

June 9 — Irvine, CA

June 10 — Los Angeles, CA

June 11 — San Diego, CA

June 16 — Mountain View, CA

June 20 — Portland, ME

June 21 — Seattle, WA

