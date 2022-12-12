The Jux: Harry Styles’ Tour Van Carjacked By Gunmen In Brazil

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Harry Styles is not above the jux. His tour van was carjacked in Brazil by armed thieves in a bizarre heist.

As per The Mirror, the crooner’s vehicle was stolen as it was driving through the city of Curitba, Brazil at for his show at the Pedreira Paulo Leminski venue. According to G1, three unidentified men pulled along side of the van on BR-116 Road in São Paulo and “subdued” the driver. While it was originally reported that the automobile contained the singer’s personal belongings, it was actually storing the merchandise that was set to be sold at the show. Local police have yet to identify the culprits or find the stolen van.

This has been a harrowing few weeks for the former One Direction front man. Back in November some of his fans almost lost their lives at his concert at the Coliseo Live stadium in Bogotá, Colombia. During the show, attendees were crushed against barriers and had trouble breathing. Thankfully security intervened and no one was hurt. Additionally, Harry noticed and asked concertgoers to step back to allow for a safer experience. “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show” he said. “But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm”.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 Stylez also faced another situation while performing at Jeunesse Arena. Upon singing “What Makes You Beautiful,” a fan ran onto the stage. Luckily he avoided contact and security tackled him to the ground. You can see video from the incident below.

