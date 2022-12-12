Chill YeDolf: Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Clubhouse Mockery

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West aka Ye continues to come for artists and entertainers who were simply minding their business. The latest to clap back on YeDolf Hitler is Meek Mill, who had to address mocking commentary the proud antisemite sent his way while on Clubhouse.

After getting suspended from Twitter, yet again, Ye popped up on Clubhouse on Saturday (Dec. 10) for a chat with Hip-Hop industry troll, respectfully, Wack 100. During said chat, the “Power” rapper made it clear that the thought of him getting advice or guidance from Meek Mill was hilarious.

“What made somebody think Meek Mills [sic] could say something to me?” said Ye while getting his laugh on. “Yo, this is the funniest thing of everything. Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing that somebody thought Meek Mills…sorry…no, I’m literally in tears…”

Now you just knew that Meek Mill wasn’t just going to stay silent after the slander. The Philly rapper, who has openly criticized Ye for his tomfoolery before, took to social media to return fire.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money …,” tweeted Meek on Sunday (Dec. 11). “I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

Ye is 45, but that’s neither here nor there. Also, this is where we remind you that a couple of years ago Ye insinuated that Meek was trying to holla at Kim Kardashian, which he vehemently denied. Chris Paul can surely relate.

The post Chill YeDolf: Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Clubhouse Mockery appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chill YeDolf: Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Clubhouse Mockery was originally published on hiphopwired.com