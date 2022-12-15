Keri Hilson Gracefully Gathers An Internet Troll Who Suggests She May Look Better With A ‘BBL’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Famed R&B singer Keri Hilson recently delivered an incredible clap back to an internet troll who made a snide remark about the appearance of her body.

On Tuesday, the “Pretty Girl Rock” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a smoldering video from her recent beach outing. Donning a hot pink two-piece bathing suit, the singer sipped on a tasty cocktail as she laid belly up on a hammock, soaking in the sun’s rays.

In the comment section, many fans applauded 40-year-old Hilson’s beautiful physique. Unfortunately, the star’s hot beach bod elicited a snide remark from a user name @big__profits, who wrote: “A BBL would do you some justice.” The comment was later shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

After the mean internet troll replied to the video, a few users in the comment section rushed in to defend Hilson’s natural body.

“She’s perfect the way she is,” wrote one person. While another social media user chimed in, “These IG surgery bodies got y’all’s heads all messed up.. not everyone wants to be shaped the same way.”

A third user commented, “Ain’t nothing wrong with her body!! Men like this irk me and this why women are sooo vain now, trying to please men and get attention from them! Love yourself ladies!”

In the end, Hilson handled the rude commenter with grace and class. The “Knock You Down” hitmaker clapped back:

“I’m sure it would but hey.. like what you like. This is actually the worst it’s ever looked but I love myself & adore my body at any weight. Also, if you think your opinion would change any of that let me inform you: I’m so good if you never looked my way.”

More celebrities are speaking out about the dangers of BBLs

The popular BBL procedure, or Brazilian Butt Lift, has been heavily criticized over the last year due to its dangerous side effects. Sadly, there have been a number of deaths linked to the risky cosmetic procedure.

A 2017 report published by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation in Aesthetic Surgery found that two out of every 6,000 BBLs result in death. Shockingly three percent of the 692 surgeons surveyed in the report admitted that they had experienced a patient’s death following a BBL. Women spend top dollar to go under the knife for BBLs and similar cosmetic procedures. According to The New York Times, a BBL can cost anywhere between $3,000 and $30,000.

Hilson isn’t the only celeb opting to maintain a standard healthy figure. Over the last year, a few other celebrities have opened up about the health risks associated with BBLs and other body-augmenting surgeries.

Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed during an Instagram Live session that she had “95 percent” of butt shots removed over the summer. She also gave a word of advice to fans considering a BBL.

“Before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she suggested. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

During an interview with Tamron Hall in March, K. Michelle confessed that she had to receive 13 operations to recover from the health complications that resulted from her black market butt shots. Although she has not mentioned it publicly, some Kim Kardashian fans have even noticed that her iconic backside and bodacious curves have been minimized over the last year.

Ladies, love the skin you’re in, but if you are thinking about going under the knife for enhancements, please consult a certified physician and be safe!

