Is This Wrong? GloRilla Will Pay $550 Weekly Salary For Personal Assistant

GloRilla is getting backlash from social media after posting an ad for $550 a week for a personal assistant.

In the original posting, the rapper’s personal assistant is expected to be able to carry out duties like organizing meals, travel accompaniment, grocery shopping, handling her calendar, and other assistant duties. Social media went into an uproar after seeing the pay and felt like the rapper was not paying the adequate amount.

She later responded to the reasoning for the pay in a video stating that she will be basically paying for everything else.

“If you wanna have pay, pay for your own flights and all your own travel and see how much them $500 a** be,” she said. “B***h you think I’m finna pay you $1,200? I take flights everyday, you think I’m finna pay $500 per flight everyday plus pay? No. It don’t work like that.”

“Half the s**t on that list you don’t gotta do for real, it’s just if it come down to it, you might have to do it,” she went on to explain. “It’s literally the easiest s**t in the world. You really don’t gotta do s**t but be with me everyday. You really just gotta do whatever the f**k I tell you to do, really.”

Along with listing GloRilla also commented she prefers “somebody with no kids.”

Is this role fair?

