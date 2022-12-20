Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Matching Range Rovers For Their Sweet 16

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Being a new father is not stopping Diddy from being there for the rest of his children. He recently gave his twin daughters matching range rovers for their birthday.

As spotted on Madame Noir the entertainment mogul made sure to make his twins’ special day even more special. Last weekend D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs celebrated their 16th birthdays together and he gave them a brand new Range Rover each.

The luxury automobiles were contrasting in color with one having a black interior with white exterior and the other having a white interior and black exterior. Naturally the young ladies were floored by their dad’s over the top gifts. In footage captured from the event the two are seen covering their mouths in shock.

Their celebration in question seemed to be one for the record books as the Combs girls did outfit changes in theme with outer space. Coi Leray was in attendance and was giving a play by play via TikTok. “Okay, first of all, the twins sweet 16 — we are going crazy” she exclaimed. “The twins are about to take over 2023!”

You can see video of Diddy giving the twins the Range Rovers below.

