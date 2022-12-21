Dame Dash Studios Announce The Release of ‘The F*CK BOY Chronicles’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week (December 20), G&G Media in association with Dame Dash Studios and Homestead Entertainment proudly announced the Tubi release of The F*CK BOY Chronicles, a comedy series starring Kelly Kellz, directed by Kevin Gripper.

F Boys catch a bad rap (as they should) but you still want to understand them, don’t you? This series takes a comedic dive into the mind of a F Boy as we tag along for his many F Boy misadventures discovering…F boys need love too.

HBO’s All Def comedian Kelly Kellz stars in the hilarious romantic comedy series, following her national comedy tour with fellow superstars of comedy Michael Blackson, Gary Owen and Tony Rock. The F*CK BOY Chronicles is a slapstick male-centric ode to classic black comedies and sitcoms. The rom-com shows how most guys just want to find love, but need to take a hard look in the mirror and face their feelings. The writers, Kevin Gripper and Ashley Chambers, managed to put a hilarious spin on some very relatable dating themes while slipping the medicine in the candy speaking on modern gender and social issues.

Viewers are calling the show edgy, trailblazing and a phenomenal showcase of black talent, telling stories that uniquely speak to a diverse audience.

Check out the trailer here and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

The F*CK BOY Chronicles is now streaming on Tubi.

