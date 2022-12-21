O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

O.J. Simpson is finally coming clean and setting the record straight.

No, its not about the trial of the century, but something everyone has suspected since the Kardashians‘ rise to fame. For years people have wondered if O.J. Simpson is the biological father of Khloe, the youngest Kardashian in the infamous family, and he spoke about it on the Full Send podcast this weekend, insisting that it’s simply not true.

He first explains that the rumor he had an affair with the family’s matriarch Kris Jenner, who he knew through his attorney Robert Kardashian is a pure falsehood.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” he said. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

O.J. is then flat-out asked about the rumor, and he denies it again.

“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to her, and I never expected she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case,” Simpson adds.

Jenner’s first husband, Robert Kardashian, was part of Simpson’s legal team that defended him after the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The 1994 case played a huge role in race relations throughout the ’90s and led to an uproar when Simpson was acquitted of the murders. Though he was later found responsible for both deaths in a civil trial.

O.J. Simpson’s now mostly known for the infamous trial, but prior, he was one of the most prolific NFL players ever to set foot on the field. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a member of the USC Trojans, and continued to make a name for himself during a stint with the Buffalo Bills from 1969-1977.

He found himself in legal trouble once again in 2007 for kidnapping and armed robbery, which later led to him serving nine years of a 33-year sentence.

