Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads the Kardashian’s are not, but they know the trends that keep people talking. So when Khloe Kardashian showed up to Bronny’s high school basketball game in a pair of Air Jordan 1 “Mochas,” y’all know she knew what she was doing.

Though it was seemingly an attempt to show that she was “up on it,” the move has had a negative effect on sneakerheads who might’ve been interested in paying resale prices for the grails as Khloe single-handedly caused the value to blowup overnight. TMZ is reporting that since Khloe wore the highly sought after sneakers to Bronny’s game last week, Remo from Walk Like Us told TMZ that the resale value skyrocketed like a MF.

Remo tells TMZ … the shoes normally go for a max of $130 for the women’s grade school sizes, but after the Kardashian’s appearance some are going as high as $600 — which we’re told is pretty rare, especially for the female sizes. FYI, sizes 6 and 7 are the most expensive right now. We’re told a spike like this is more common for men’s size, but retailers instantly noticed the price jump up the same day Kim and Khloe sat courtside for the L.A. area high school showcase.

Kim meanwhile was rocking a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Mochas” as well though the resale value on that is already absurd so that didn’t matter. This is a new kind of Kardashian Kurse as far as us sneakerheads are concerned. Thank goodness they haven’t discovered Off-White Air Jordans or Lobster Dunks.

Just give them all the adidas and Reeboks they could ever need and keep it moving. Life is already hard enough dealing with these sneaker bots and backdooring sneaker boutiques, now we gotta deal with Kardashian’s hyping up prices?What do y’all think of Kardashian’s rocking grails and causing resale prices to soar? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com