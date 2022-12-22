Meyhem Lauren ft. Westside Gunn “Trigger Point Therapy,” Rich Homie Quan “Money” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While Hip-Hop heads await a new Griselda project to bump on the block while hugging it to death, their individual members have been doing their thing on both the solo tip and guest features on other artists cuts.

Such is the case with Westside Gunn who hops on Meyhem Lauren’s visuals to “Trigger Point Therapy” Gunn rolls around the town and blazes some chronic while Meyhem counts his stacks on the same table where his street sweeper is laid out. That’s one way to do it.

Speaking of counting stacks, Rich Homie Quan does the same (minus the heat) and in his clip to “Money” flaunts all kinds of cash which he uses to make it rain on one lucky young lady in the privacy of his own home.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 38 Spesh and Ransom, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

MEYHEM LAUREN FT. WESTSIDE GUNN – “TRIGGER POINT THERAPY”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “MONEY”

38 SPESH & RANSOM – “LAST GASP”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “DAY 6”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “TELL ME PAY”

ROOGA – “THE ONE”

BIG FLOCK FT. 3OHBLACK – “I’M NOT OKAY”

