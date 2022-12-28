‘Rap Sh!T’ Star Victoria Richards Shows Us How To Dress Like A Miami City Girl For NYE

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Anything Issa Rae touches is bound to live in the hearts of Black women forever. From the storytelling in Insecure to the authenticity of Sweet Life: Los Angeles, the L.A. native has a way of connecting the audience with her creations. The same couldn’t be more true when it comes to Rap Sh!t, a comedy about two estranged high school friends from outside Miami who reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry.

The effervescence of the Gen Z Miami “City Girl” fashion trend has the world in a chokehold. Partly responsible for the obsession is one of the characters from the hit television series – Treasure, brought to life by Victoria Richards, a local escort who has opted into helping Mia and Shawna make it big in the rap game in Miami. Because Treasure loves fashion, hot cars, and fast money, it was only right that she show the girls and the world how to dress like a Miami City Girl straight out of Rap Sh!t. We had a chance to sit down with the rising star to talk more about her role as Treasure, her tips for glamming it up for New Year’s Eve, and how to keep the Miami City Girl energy all year long.

HelloBeautiful: Tell us more about Victoria Richards.

Victoria Richards: I am a God-serving, outgoing (when I need to be) dramatic, retired track star turned actress. Well, my journey started with acting, but I took a couple of pit stops before I eventually came back to my first love. It was hard to pursue acting and school at the same time, so my parents and I decided to opt out of acting temporarily so I could focus my efforts on school. If it was meant to be, I would transition back into acting, which I did.

HelloBeautiful: What defines a city girl?

Victoria Richards: A city girl is someone who owns who she is and is confident about it. She is a southern baddie who isn’t afraid of where she comes from or how she sounds and doesn’t let anybody define her or put her in a box. She is not one-dimensional and holds standards for herself to be met, or others in her life will swiftly get left behind.

HelloBeautiful: Share three Miami City Girl Rapper looks that would be perfect for NYE.

Victoria Richards: Futuristic Flashy, blingy, classy but a little hood. Look-wise, you definitely need some big bling statement necklace added – extra points if it says your name. You have to rock the long acrylic nails that show off your personality. Add some designer pieces to show off your success cause you deserve it.

HelloBeautiful: What are some staples that every city girl needs?

Victoria Richards: Big hoop earrings, a designer bag, high heel boots, and a sugar daddy by your side.

HelloBeautiful: When it comes to accessories, what are some of your faves?

Victoria Richards: I love necklaces, teeth jewel, nose rings, and ankle bracelets

HelloBeautiful: How has it been working on the hit show Rap Sh!t?

Victoria Richards: Life changing. Getting the opportunity to work with so many seasoned actresses, directors, writers has aided in my growth as a talent and a creative.

HelloBeautiful: What’s your favorite scene from the show?

Victoria Richards: My favorite scene is one with me and my girls in it. In episode seven, there is a scene where my girls and I arrive at the mansion party and completely lack home training. We are loud, we are hood, and we did not care about acting bougie. It cracks me up every time I watch that episode.

HelloBeautiful: What did you love most about your character?

Victoria Richards: I loved that I got to have fun with my character, Treasure. I didn’t have to take it too seriously and got to play around with my voice, body language, and facial expressions.

HelloBeautiful: What advice do you have for aspiring actresses?

Victoria Richards: My advice would be to think outside of the box. Whatever is unique about you, add it to every character because it will make you stand out. Bring some authenticity into each role you play. Always keep God first, and everything else will fall into place. You can follow me on all social media platforms.

