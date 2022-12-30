Jail Phone Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Harris Leaks

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Here’s the Scoop

After being found guilty last Friday of all three charges which included: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, Tory Lanez is facing more pressure.

Today, leaked audio between Lanez and Kelsey Harris has dropped and it looks like it may lead to solidifying a few things in the case. If you may recall, Tory Lanez was accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 after a Hollywood party. Alcohol was involved and words were exchanged causing the ex-best friends to fight and somehow ended with Meg being shot and Torey Lanez being included.

During their recent court case, there were a lot of flaws. Some of these included Megan’s bodyguard going missing when called upon by the court, Kelsey changing her statements, and now we have Tory Lanez jail call being leaked. The call took place the day after the incident. In the call, you can hear Tory apologizing repeatedly.

