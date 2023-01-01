THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Gangsta Boo, the Memphis rapper who scored a seminal hit with “Where Dem Dollas At” and was one of the more significant voices in Southern hip-hop, has reportedly passed away.

According to Fox 13, a neighbor of hers discovered her deceased on her porch. It’s unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.

Mitchell was the second woman to join Three 6 Mafia in the early ’90s, and after her departure from the group, she continued to record mixtapes and appear on singles from the likes of Gucci Mane, La Chat, and more. When she was fifteen, she contributed to Three 6’s Mystic Stylez album and remained a fixture in Memphis through her untimely passing.

In 1998, Boo released her debut album Enquiring Minds featuring “Where Dem Dollas At” which rose to become a regional hit. In a feature highlighting the best Southern rap songs of the 1990s, writer Dylan Green wrote of the song, “Even with verses from Mafia founders Juicy J and DJ Paul on the back end of “Where Dem Dollas At,” Gangsta Boo’s aggressive nonchalance absorbed all attention, further carving out a space for women in Southern hip-hop and beyond.”

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia confirmed Mitchell’s passing on Instagram with a simple photo of her behind a pair of turntables.

This post will be updated with further information.

Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Reportedly Passes Away was originally published on hot1009.com