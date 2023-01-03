[VIDEO] Bad Bunny Snatches And Throws Fan’s Phone For Getting Too Close

Bad Bunny has fans all over the world, and while he’s usually spotted in a great mood when amongst music lovers, Mr. Bunny seemed to be a little fed up with one excited fan.

In a short clip, the young woman can be seen approaching Bad Bunny with phone in hand. After a few seconds, the music star snatched the mobile device and launched it in the air.

In defense of his actions, Bad Bunny had this to say: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.”

“Those who come to put a f—g phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

