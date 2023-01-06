STREAMED: Popcaan Connects With Drake For “We Caa Done,” Quavo Mourns Takeoff On “Without You” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Popcaan ft. Drake — “We Caa Done”

Popcaan and Drake unite once again with yet another banger. The duo kick off the new year with “We Caa Done” and an island-set music video to go with it.

“UNRULY OVO FIRST SONG OF 2023 OUT NOW,” Drake says in a statement on social media. Pop also adds: “6GOD OUTSIDE!” The track follows past Drizzy and Caan collaborations like “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn.”

Popcaan recently announced his forthcoming album Great Is He on Instagram. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” he wrote in the announcement’s caption.

So what inspired this new joint? “[It’s] all about persevering,” he says in a statement, according to Billboard. “We don’t think about limits. We’re living the life we’ve dreamed of, and despite what the haters and naysayers have to say, we will only be greater.”

The hit-making duo celebrate the new song’s release on the water in the track’s music video. They dance on a boat, drive Jeeps, ride jet skis, and also roll around on quads. Elsewhere, they’re surrounded by bikini-clad friends while they pop champagne and relax by a bonfire.

Watch the vacation-inspired Theo Skudra-directed music video and listen to “We Caa Done” below.

Quavo — “Without You”

Quavo shares his grief through music. As the world continues to mourn Takeoff’s tragic passing, his uncle and Migos group mate Quavo delivers a heartfelt tribute song titled “Without You.”

“I wish I had a time machine just so you could take a ride with me,” he raps on the track. “I miss how you would smile at me / Unc and Phew until infinity.” This somber line is also, of course, a reference to their recently-released duo album, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Prior to this, Quavo wrote a moving message regarding Takeoff back in November. “We did everything together,” he said in the post. “Since we were kids, you been by my side, looking up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.”

He went on: “You are our angel, watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure everyone felt your love and hugs while you were here and you made our dreams come true.”

Listen to “Without You” below.

Ice Spice — “In Ha Mood”

Ice Spice keeps her momentum rolling. After breaking out with viral singles “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom” last year, the Bronx rapper releases her newest track, “In Ha Mood.”

This time around, Spice takes on her haters. “They like, ‘Ice, how you always stay hot?’ / Oh, they mad ’cause I keep makin’ bops / Oh, she mad ’cause I’m takin’ her spot.”

She continues by celebrating her success and rejecting those naysayers: “I’m proud that I’m still gettin’ bigger / Goin’ viral is gettin’ them sicker.”

There’s more on the way, according to Ice. She recently spoke with Erykah Badu during an Interview conversation about her upcoming year. “There’s going to be a new body of work and it’s going to include drill tracks, it’s going to have some trap. It might have a surprise in there,” she says in the piece.

Listen to “In Ha Mood” below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — I Rest My Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to make a name for himself as a prolific rapper with the release of his newest album, I Rest My Case. The 19-track project is also his first under Never Broke Again, LLC and Motown.

In honor of the solo project’s release, NBA YoungBoy dropped the “Black” music video. It is a fast-paced collage-like visual featuring scenes from his album cover photo shoot and more frenetic moments at home, with friends and in the snow.

The highly-anticipated album marks a new era for the streaming titan. After leaving Atlantic, the rapper confirmed a new deal with Motown. “I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” he said at the time of the deal in 2022, according to Complex.

Listen to I Rest My Case below.

STREAMED: Popcaan Connects With Drake For “We Caa Done,” Quavo Mourns Takeoff On “Without You” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com