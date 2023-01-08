HomeCelebrity News

Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Give Us Fashion Goals In Adorable IG Reel

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo were spotted on Instagram giving us mother and daughter fashion goals in an adorable Reel.

 
ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Arrivals

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and recently, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress shared another fun Reel of herself as she modeled a stylish look that fit the beauty perfectly!

For her look, she donned a cute pale blue, Venisa denim skirt from Revolve. She paired the look with a multi colored top and accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings while wearing her hair in a flipped up style.  The adorable Reel showed Tia and her daughter Cario as they gave us a fashionable skit and showed off their funny mother daughter relationship. “When your 4 year old is already giving you teenage sass,” Tia captioned the funny skit.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels and we’re even more obsessed when she brings Cairo into the mix!  What do you think about her latest look?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

