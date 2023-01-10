A Piece Of The Court Kobe Bryant Played His Last Game On Could Sell For $800K

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sports memorabilia will always cost a pretty penny, but the price skyrockets even more when it belongs to one of the GOATs. So, if you want to own a piece of the floor that Kobe Bryant played his last game on, you’ll have to shell out quite a few bucks.

Rally Road, a platform that specializes in the buying and selling of equity shares in collectible assets– is hoping to make one Mamba fan very lucky, and it may be an individual who just offered $800,000. For the six-figure check, the current owners of the piece of the floor must accept or deny the offer within 48 hours.

Rally publicized the offer on Twitter alongside a black-and-white video of Kobe’s farewell game on April 13, 2016, where he dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz. Twenty-four and 8, the two numbers Bryant wore throughout his Hall of Fame career, were etched onto the hardwood.

“Under Kobe’s sneakers on the evening of his final game, during which he scored 60 points, lay pieces of hardwood emblazoned with the two numbers he wore over the course of his career. This is the portion of the court displaying his #8, which he would sign,” the video’s narrator says. “That April night in 2016, Bryant addressed the sold-out Staples Center crowd leaving them with just two words before placing the mic down at center court and exiting for the final time.”

The $800,000 offering breaks down to $8 a share, which is no different from when the company first started selling shares of the court in March 2021, when it also had a valuation of $800,000.

“It encapsulates everything we look for in assets for Rally — a tangible piece of history with immense cultural relevance and emotional connection,” Rally Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Business Insider.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Giana died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, while traveling to a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game.

A Piece Of The Court Kobe Bryant Played His Last Game On Could Sell For $800K was originally published on cassiuslife.com