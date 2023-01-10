Dr. Dre Beefs With Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Plays “Still D.R.E.” In Video

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, has had some high-profile beefs with the likes of Jermaine Dupri, 2Pac Shakur, and Diddy in the course of his nearly 40-year career. However, the iconic music producer has found his newest adversary in GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. And he even had Greene, locked out of her Twitter account this week for playing “Still D.R.E.”

On Monday morning, Greene uploaded a video of herself on Twitter strutting on the U.S. House Floor to an instrumental version of Dr. Dre’s 2001 smash hit. But the clip finishes with Greene (known in political circles as MTG) wrapping up a phone call with a contact mysteriously saved in her phone as “DT.”

The West Coast music legend later spoke with TMZ about it, telling them he was no fan of MTG. “I don’t license my music to politicians,” Young told the outlet, “especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.” So Dre’s attorney, Howard E. King, immediately issued Greene a cease-and-desist letter.

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” King wrote. “It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Twitter quickly pulled down Grene’s video and posted a copyright notice in its place. The U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district soon informed followers that she could not access her account. So MTG gave a statement of her own to TMZ, firing back at Dr. Dre.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression,” Greene said, “I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

We can’t wait to see the aftermath of this feud between the good doctor and MTG.

originally published on cassiuslife.com