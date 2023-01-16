Talking Martin Luther King Jr. Bobblehead Delivers Iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Talking Bobblehead to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which commemorates the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader.

The officially licensed bobblehead features Dr. King standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, and includes audio clips of the famous speech. This marks the first talking bobblehead of the civil rights pioneer.

“We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we’re thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead.”

The special edition bobblehead, which was created by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the King estate, will feature the civil rights leader dressed in a dark suit, standing at a podium in front of multiple microphones.

The bobblehead base bears his name along with the date August 28, 1963, which was the date King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington.

Each bobblehead is also individually numbered and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in April, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

On August 28th, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the African American civil rights movement reached its apex when Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech to more than 200,000 people attending the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The peaceful rally was the largest gathering for civil rights of its time. The demonstrators came together to demand voting rights and equal opportunity for African Americans and to appeal for an end to racial segregation and discrimination.

Click here for more information about the Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produce high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

