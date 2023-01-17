Resellers Sat Through A Snow Storm To Secure A Pair Of “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunks

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nike Dunk Lows continue to be the hottest silhouette from the Swoosh out in these streets, but would you brave severe weather just to cop the latest pair? These heads would.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Nike released the highly anticipated “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunk Low, and to ensure they’d get a pair, a few resellers in Montreal, MN lined up outside a sneaker spot during a snowstorm because sneakers are indeed life, and getting a small profit on the secondary market is apparently more important than your well-being.

This is what the sneaker game looked like before stores began raffling their products in place of the first come first served method.

Though the Dunks with the sesame seed print on the base sold out instantly, resale prices aren’t worth risking pneumonia as they’re going for around $20-$40 over the sneaker’s retail price of $120.

We’d understand if these were some Travis Scott or Off-White Dunks which could easily fetch you anywhere from $400-$1000 over retail, but braving a snowstorm for gas money isn’t the move, b. Just sayin.’

Though the Nike Dunk continues to be the most popular silhouette in the game today, resale prices for them have plummeted due to over saturation. Unless it’s a special edition or a collaborative release, à la Concepts “Lobster” Dunks, making a big profit on a regular Dunk drop isn’t what it used to be. But hey, if you wanna make some extra train fare, by all means go catch a cold if you want.

Would you risk it all for a pair of sneakers like this? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Resellers Sat Through A Snow Storm To Secure A Pair Of “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Resellers Sat Through A Snow Storm To Secure A Pair Of “Montreal Bagel” Nike Dunks was originally published on hiphopwired.com