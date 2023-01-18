The Mother Of Grown A** Comedy: ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Season 3 Trailer + Release Date

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The mother of grown ass comedy is back as the Emmy-nominated ‘The Ms. Pat Show‘ returns for a brand-new, ‘did she just say that,’ ‘oh yes they went there’ season. Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of the BET+ original series below!

Based on Ms. Pat’s incredible real-life journey, this critically acclaimed “grown-folks sitcom” tells the story of Pat, a teen mom and former convicted felon from inner city Atlanta turned suburban Indiana mom, and her loving family as they navigate life’s twists and turns. We’ve seen them adjust and heal, and now, it’s time to grow.

Season 3 finds Ms. Pat on a stand-up tour opening for one of her comedy heroes and nothing can stop her… Except maybe her kids, both Medicaid and Blue Cross, who will have to learn how to rely on themselves and each other. Her sister/assistant/manager Denise, who will have to learn how to take care of herself like she does others. Her husband Terry, who will have to learn that it’s okay to ask for help and support. And even Pat herself, as she learns how to juggle family and her newfound fame.

In the show’s signature style, this new season continues to address tough topics with an in-your-face humor that hits hard truths and funny bones with unfiltered love (and a little unfiltered language) and continues to prove why ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ is “one of the hilarious and criminally underrated multi-camera sitcoms on TV” (Salon).

The series stars Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann and Brittany Inge. The show is executive produced by Lee Daniels, Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams, Brian Grazer, Jordan E. Cooper, Deb Evans, Marc Velez, Pam Williams and Jon Radler. Erin Smithey also served as a producer.

‘The Ms. Pat Show’ will return on February 23, only on BET+. Check out the hysterical trailer for Season 3 here and share your reactions in the comments.

