Amber Riley is out here living her best life and took to Instagram to show just how good it is for her!

Taking to the platform, the starlet shared a fun Instagram Reel of herself having the time of her life while dancing on board a yacht. in the video, the beauty was sure to show off her bikini body as she wore a multi colored two piece wrap bikini with a matching pink bucket hat. She accessorized the look with matching pink square framed sunnies and served face and body as she gave us a whole vibe on the deck. As for her hair, she wore her locs long and in loose beach waves as she helped us live vicariously through her.

” the starlet captioned the fashionable and care free video. Check it out below. “Avoiding stress and drama as much as humanly possible. DO NOT DISTURB” the starlet captioned the fashionable and care free video. Check it out below.

“Go off!! Shout out to the body and shout out to the mirror ” one of Amber’s many IG followers commented on the vibrant IG Reel while another wrote, “It’s the natural slay for me ‘” and another commented with, “YESSSS! All of this!!!” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the effortless slay.

Yes, Amber! This talented beauty is certainly our mood for 2023 as she’s giving us carefree and stress free vibes and we are totally here for it! Beauties, what do you think about this beauty’s natural, feel good vibe?

Amber Riley Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On a Yacht was originally published on hellobeautiful.com