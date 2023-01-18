THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Weeks after Uncle Murda had social media buzzing and bugging with his latest year-end summary, “Rap Up 2022,” the Brooklyn rapper drops a clip for the “controversial” cut and it’s as entertaining as you’d expect.

Kicking it with Tony Yayo and some thick young ladies in da club for his clip to “Rap Up 2022,” Uncle Murda uses stock footage of all the celebrities he spoke on to remind everyone of their foolishness while he pops bottles and bursts out laughing at his own punchlines.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile keeps true to his character and for his visuals to “Love To Smoke,” Wiz sparks up a fat joint while chilling on his couch and playing some Xbox. Simple yet very relatable.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Coi Leray, 21 Lil Harold featuring 21 Savage and more.

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2022”

WIZ KHALIFA – “LOVE TO SMOKE”

COI LERAY – “PLAYERS”

21 LIL HAROLD FT. 21 SAVAGE – “AIN’T ON NONE”

FOOLIO – “INTERROGATION”

DIPLO FT. KODAK BLACK & KOE WETZEL – “WASTED”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “LONER”

SKILLA BABY – “ICKY VICKY VIBES”

The post Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2022,” Wiz Khalifa “Love To Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 1.18.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2022,” Wiz Khalifa “Love To Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com