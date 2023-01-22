Celebrity Dentist & Howard Alum Dr. Q Responsible For Veneers and Smiles of GloRilla, Desi Banks, and More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you wanted to know who puts quality smiles on stars like GloRilla, Sleazy, and Desi Banks…You’re looking for Memphis Native Quodarris “Dr. Q” Toney.

The celebrity Dentist has created a viral brand known for transforming smiles with his cosmetic dentistry. Now preparing to open another location in Atlanta, Art of Aesthetics has become a staple for people wanting quality veneers and high quality dental services.

Dr. Q stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about his journey from a Howard University Dental School to celebrity clients. He talked about how he connect with GloRilla and how he’s expanded his clientele. Dr. Q also broke down the does and don’ts when it comes to veneers, how much you should save, and what people should know before a consultation.

