Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of Paris for Paris Fashion Week earlier this week wearing a gorgeous look from Dior that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Dior ensemble to perfection for the brand’s fashion show during the annual fashion week. The nude, strapless dress featured ruffles at the hem around the top of the dress which looked perfect on the actress. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo curls which she rocked in all around her face.

She wore the look while posing outside of the brand’s fashion show this week and was spotted on Instagram on her stylist’s Instagram page in a candid Reel as she effortlessly modeled the ensemble to perfection.

“DIOR COUTURE YARA ” the caption read. Check it out below.

” the beaut wrote underneath her stylist’s post and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning! “Thank you and @johnmumblo for making me look 5’7” the beaut wrote underneath her stylist’s post and we have to agree, she looks absolutely stunning!

I mean, seriously, Yara can do no wrong when it comes to serving looks because all of her ensembles are an effortless slay! This Dior look is everything on the young star and we can’t wait to see what other looks she rocks during the most fashionable week of the year!

Beauties, what do you think about Yara’s ensemble?

Yara Shahidi Stunned In Dior During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com