Nike Film ‘Air,’ Starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Gets April Release Date

This spring, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will finally release the first project from their production company, Artist Equity: the highly anticipated film, Air. First announced in April of last year, the movie tells the story of how retired sports executive John “Sonny” Vaccaro enticed Michael Jordan to leave adidas and sign with Nike nearly four decades ago. The deal went on to become one of the most lucrative deals in sneaker history.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a statement. “The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

Affleck and Damon both shared production and writing duties on Air, and Damon will star as Vaccaro while Affleck plays the role of Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight. The rest of the cast is filled with other A-listers such as Viola Davis as His Airness’ mom, Deloris Jordan, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman and more.

“Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire, and entertain audiences around the globe,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With Ben’s incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event.”

And Vaccaro himself spoke with TMZ last October about visiting the set and meeting Damon. “He’s a great actor and a great person,” Vaccaro said of the 52-year-old actor playing him. And of the other performers, the former exec called them “one of the greatest casts put together. It’s like Gone With the Wind or something!”

“I can’t explain,” Vaccaro added. “I’m 83 years old. It was a complete surprise to me. It’s an unbelievable honor and I believe in what they’re going to do is going to be the truth on the film. But [to be played by] Matt Damon? Whew, that ain’t bad!”

Air is scheduled to hit theaters around the world Wednesday, April 5. The movie will then be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

Nike Film ‘Air,’ Starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, Gets April Release Date was originally published on cassiuslife.com