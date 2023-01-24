Kanye West Takes New Wife Bianca Censori To Dinner With Daughter North West

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s taking the logical next step regarding his new wife; introducing her to his kids.

West’s eldest daughter he shares with Kim Kardashian, 9-year-old North, was recently spotted getting dinner with Ye’s new life partner Bianca Censori.

The Daily Mail obtained photos of West and the 27-year-old designer arriving at Nobu in Malibu and waiting for North and her friend to arrive in a separate car with a security team.

The idea of North meeting his new wife comes just weeks after TMZ revealed that the rapper had married a woman that he met while she was designing architecture for his Yeezy brand.

They’ve reportedly had the wedding ceremony but have yet to file a marriage certificate to make things official legally.

“Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” an insider shared with Us Magazine.

However, they have made things publicly official as West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring.

“Still, he’s treating her like wifey … Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills — and we’re told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony,” TMZ wrote last week.

Ye’s new marriage comes just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became finalized after a six-year union.

Back in September, West spoke on his failed marriage to the reality TV superstar, admitted his wrongdoings and apologized for his actions.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West told GMA last year. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kanye West getting married, again:

Kanye West Takes New Wife Bianca Censori To Dinner With Daughter North West was originally published on cassiuslife.com