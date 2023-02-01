First Trailer For George Foreman Biopic ‘Big George Foreman’ Details Boxers Miraculous Comeback & More

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Before he became the face of the Foreman Grill, George Foreman was one of the most dangerous men in the boxing ring and one of the sport’s oldest champions. A new movie will touch on Foreman’s life and his miraculous comeback in the sport.

We have seen numerous movies and documentaries about Muhammad Ali but have yet to experience a film about the Hall-of-Fame boxer Foreman.

The first trailer for the Sony Pictures biopic Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story arrived on Wednesday. It tells the story of Foreman’s legendary career and easily one of the most miraculous comebacks sports has ever seen.

Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) stars as Foreman, and Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem) plays Foreman’s trainer and mentor, Doc Broadus.

Big George Foreman’s Official Synopsis:

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon and Frank Baldwin & George Tillman Jr and a screenplay by Baldwin & Tillman.

Big George Foreman punches its way into theaters on April 28. You can watch the first trailer for the film below.

Photo: Sony Pictures / Big George Foreman

First Trailer For George Foreman Biopic ‘Big George Foreman’ Details Boxers Miraculous Comeback & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com