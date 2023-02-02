The Beyhive Are Bracing Themselves For The Renaissance World Tour Ticket Prices

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Bey is back! On Feb.1, Beyoncé sent the internet into shambles when she announced her upcoming Renaissance World Tour. The exciting event will mark the singer’s first solo tour since 2016.

Now, fans are rushing to Ticketmaster to sign up for pre-registration to snag a ticket to the event. According to Rolling Stone, tickets for Bey’s North American tour will be sold through a Verified Fan program “to ensure more tickets get in the hands of concertgoers” instead of brokers and resellers that will try to issue them for double the price on secondary markets.

Ticket prices for the Renaissance world tour have yet to be announced, but they may very well be similar to the rates that Beyhive members are paying in the UK and Europe at the moment. According to Pop Buzz, folks overseas are dishing out anywhere between £56.25 to £199 for seats and around £106.80 for standing room. That’s around $70 to $240 USD.

On Twitter, some users alleged that they saw tickets going from $600 to $900, but this is probably fake news since the official ticket prices haven’t been announced yet.

But nonetheless, those hefty price tag rumors sent some members of the Beyhive into sheer panic. “Beyonce better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July,” tweeted one user.

“Beyonce tickets on the same day as rent due. Roc Nation you will crumble!” another person wrote.

Some Beyhive stans expressed frustration about the Verified Fan program and how it might make the process difficult to purchase tickets.

“It’s gonna be hell to get these Beyoncé tickets…..,” a Twitter user named @Stallseok penned.

While @itsrox chimed in:

“Sigh. Y’all now I ain’t never been to a Beyoncé concert and I’m really trying to get tickets but what is all this “presale verified Bey Stan Ticketmaster member fan club” stuff? I’m so confused. Where can I just buy a damn ticket? Or is that not how it’s done anymore?”

Here’s how you can purchase tickets to the Renaissance world tour

Here’s the deal. If you want to grab tickets to Bey’s upcoming North American tour, you should log on and sign up for the Verified Fan pre-registration right now because the window to apply for your city may be short. The registration period is divided into three groups. Group A registration is open through Feb. 2, Group B registration is until Feb. 9, and Group C is until Feb. 16.

BeyHive members can sign up for Verified Fan Presale through Live Nation. It’s quick and easy; all you need is your e-mail address. Are you a Citi card member? You can sign up for the Beyoncé Renaissance world tour Citi Verified Fan registration right now, before the general presale starts on Feb. 7. Follow this link for more details.

Check the pre-registration dates for your city below.

Beyoncé Presale Group A Registration (ends Feb. 2):

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

East Rutherford, NJ

Houston, TX

Inglewood, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC

Beyoncé Presale Group B Registration (ends Feb. 9):

Boston, MA

Dallas, TX

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Beyoncé Presale Group C Registration (ends Feb. 16):

Charlotte, NC

Detroit, MI

Kansas City, MO

Louisville, KY

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

St. Louis, MO

