Kyle Rittenhouse Begs For Money After Judge OKs Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kenosha Killer

Kyle Rittenhouse quickly began soliciting donations hours after a wrongful death lawsuit was given the green light to move forward.

It was the latest instance of Rittenhouse shamelessly asking for money to help pay for legal fees that are likely mounting in the face of yet another credible lawsuit against the young man who was acquitted of murder for killing racial justice protesters in 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rejected efforts by Rittenhouse’s legal team to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by the family of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed during the protest that centered on the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Huber’s father sued Rittenhouse in 2021 as part of a larger lawsuit alleging local law enforcement’s nefarious role in the shooting that killed his son, killed another man, Joseph Rosenbaum, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

The Associated Press reported that Judge Adelman said during her ruling allowing the lawsuit to proceed that Huber’s death “could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants.”

While Rittenhouse’s lawyer tried to play it cool and shrug off the ruling as a simple procedural decision that won’t stop a predicted acquittal, his client took to Twitter singing another tune.

“We still have a long fight ahead of us this ruling was disappointing but expected. I respect the judges decision. but hope that as this lawsuit against me continues that truth will be brought to light,” Rittenhouse tweeted early Thursday morning before subtly appealing for financial assistance. “I am hopeful and thankful for all of your continuous support as I face this.”

Shortly afterward, that attempted subtlety became much more conspicuous.

“You can help me fight this lawsuit by donating at https://givesendgo.com/KyleRittenhouse,” Rittenhouse added in a subsequent tweet.

Minutes later, he retweeted his own tweet asking for money, raising his solicitation efforts to prime begging status.

To be sure, this is far from the first time Rittenhouse has begged for money. Nor is it the only way he’s tried to make money in the wake of his acquittal.

Back in September, it became woefully apparent that Rittenhouse’s online fundraising efforts were seriously floundering after having only received a few donations.

At the time, Rittenhouse set a goal of $150,000 and had received only a few thousand in donations.

After that hustle failed, Rittenhouse tried to go the YouTubing route by creating a pro-gun account.

“I have some great content that I look forward to making for you guys,” Rittenhouse said at the time.

As of Thursday morning, Rittenhouse’s YouTube channel boasted more than 82,000 subscribers while showcasing absolutely no content. (That’s not hyperbole, either. There is a message on the page that literally says: “This channel doesn’t have any content.”) Notably, YouTubers get paid from content they create, meaning Rittenhouse likely hasn’t gotten paid from that hustle, either.

Apparently, when it became clear he couldn’t get paid from YouTube, Rittenhouse gravitated toward gaming by promoting a video game that indicates violence against the “fake news” media.

“Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” game debuted this past Thanksgiving Day. The comments under the YouTube video promoting the video game suggest widespread ridicule with even wider-spread reluctance to buy it.

It was all enough to apparent compel Rittenhouse to have a “come to Jesus moment,” sort of.

In November, Rittenhouse posted a tweet that seemingly compared his plight fighting against “hatred” to Jesus Christ’s own experiences.

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. John 15:18,” Rittenhouse tweeted quoting a Bible verse. “All the harassment I receive makes me wonder if it would be easier to stay quiet about my values and beliefs. But then I remember that God sent His Son Jesus. who experienced the hatred of the world first.”

On Thursday morning, it all came full circle when Rittenhouse tweeted an “anxious” Bible verse: “Therefore, do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is it’s own trouble. Matthew 6:34.”

Lawd, lawd, lawd.

